Haryana records 6 stubble burning cases

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 25, 2024 10:12 AM IST

As per the data, two cases were recorded in Jind and one each in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar

Haryana on Thursday recorded six cases of farm fires taking the total number of cases to 686 this season. (ANI)
This is a major drop from 15 cases lodged in the state a day earlier.

As per the data, two cases were recorded in Jind and one each in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Following a Supreme Court rap, the Haryana government had taken several measures such as making red-entries on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, barring them from selling their produce in the state’s mandis. It had also lodged FIRs and made arrests in some cases.

