Haryana records 6 stubble burning cases

Haryana on Thursday recorded six cases of farm fires taking the total number of cases to 686 this season. (ANI)

This is a major drop from 15 cases lodged in the state a day earlier.

As per the data, two cases were recorded in Jind and one each in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Following a Supreme Court rap, the Haryana government had taken several measures such as making red-entries on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, barring them from selling their produce in the state’s mandis. It had also lodged FIRs and made arrests in some cases.