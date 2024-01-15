Haryana schools to reopen for Classes 4-12 tomorrow
Schools will function from 10am to 4pm and presence of all academic and non-academic staff will be mandatory from Tuesday
The Haryana government on Monday said all government and private schools will reopen on January 16 after the winter break for the students of Classes 4 to 12.
An official spokesperson said that the directorate of school education had issued a circular stating that the winter break for Classes 1 to 3 had been extended till January 20.
The spokesperson said that school managements could decide whether to reopen schools for students in Classes 4 to 5 in consideration with the deputy commissioner.
The presence of all academic and non-academic staff will be mandatory from January 16.
The timing for all schools will be from 10am to 4pm, said the spokesperson.
