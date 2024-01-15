close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana schools to reopen for Classes 4-12 tomorrow

Haryana schools to reopen for Classes 4-12 tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Schools will function from 10am to 4pm and presence of all academic and non-academic staff will be mandatory from Tuesday

The Haryana government on Monday said all government and private schools will reopen on January 16 after the winter break for the students of Classes 4 to 12.

Students going to school in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Schools in Haryana will reopen after the winter break on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Students going to school in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Schools in Haryana will reopen after the winter break on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

An official spokesperson said that the directorate of school education had issued a circular stating that the winter break for Classes 1 to 3 had been extended till January 20.

The spokesperson said that school managements could decide whether to reopen schools for students in Classes 4 to 5 in consideration with the deputy commissioner.

The presence of all academic and non-academic staff will be mandatory from January 16.

The timing for all schools will be from 10am to 4pm, said the spokesperson.

Follow Us On