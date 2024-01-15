Haryana schools to reopen for Classes 4-12 tomorrow

The Haryana government on Monday said all government and private schools will reopen on January 16 after the winter break for the students of Classes 4 to 12. Students going to school in Chandigarh on a foggy Monday morning. Schools in Haryana will reopen after the winter break on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

An official spokesperson said that the directorate of school education had issued a circular stating that the winter break for Classes 1 to 3 had been extended till January 20.

The spokesperson said that school managements could decide whether to reopen schools for students in Classes 4 to 5 in consideration with the deputy commissioner.

The presence of all academic and non-academic staff will be mandatory from January 16.

The timing for all schools will be from 10am to 4pm, said the spokesperson.