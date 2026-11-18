Haryana clinched the first position in the country under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme, as per the quarter 2 (July–September 2026) scorecard released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Among adolescents aged 10–19 years, the supplementation coverage witnessed a substantial rise from 74.1% to 95%. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the figures released by the state government, Haryana has shown remarkable progress, improving its overall iron and folic acid (IFA) coverage index from 78.5% in quarter 1 (3rd rank) to 89.2% in the second quarter of 2026-27, sharing the top rank with Uttarakhand.

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Figures also suggest that the state has achieved an AMB index of 89.2%, which is significantly higher than the national average of 66.2%.

Officials from the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana said that during the period, they recorded significant improvement across all age categories reflecting the state’s sustained efforts to improve anaemia prevention and control through enhanced IFA supplementation and screening services.

Among children aged between six months to five years, IFA coverage has improved from 78% to 89.3%, while in the five to nine years age group, it increased from 7% to 80.5%. Among adolescents aged 10–19 years, the supplementation coverage witnessed a substantial rise from 74.1% to 95%.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, among lactating women, the coverage improved from 68.2% to 86.1%, while coverage among pregnant women has been maintained at 95%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, among lactating women, the coverage improved from 68.2% to 86.1%, while coverage among pregnant women has been maintained at 95%. {{/usCountry}}

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Managing director of NHM Haryana, Dr RS Dhillon, said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the “100 Days Anamia Reduction” campaign on September 17 this year from Ambala as part of “Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan”, and the achievement reflects the sustained efforts under Anaemia Mukt Bharat and POSHAN Abhiyaan for regular IFA supplementation, intensive screening, timely treatment, counselling and strong monitoring at the district and block level.

He said the department has also strengthened anaemia screening through haemoglobin testing, wherein more than 3.56 lakh haemoglobin tests have been conducted, helping identify beneficiaries and facilitate timely intervention and treatment.

Health minister Arti Singh Rao attributed the result to the health department, women and child development department and education department in ensuring regular IFA supplementation across all beneficiary groups.

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