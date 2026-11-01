Haryana sets up 12 checkpoints along Sonepat-Delhi border to curb pollution

Sonepat police have set up special checkpoints at 12 locations along the Delhi border to enforce air pollution control measures under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I and the Winter Action Plan 2026-27.

Special drive launched under CAQM and Winter Action Plan; NH-44 traffic diverted due to flyover repairs at Piau Maniyari (HT File)

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While giving this information Sonepat police commissioner Mamta Singh said the 12 checkpoints have been established at Sindhu-Kundli border flyover on NH-44, Safiyabad border, Lampur border, Shivpuri, Ferozpur Bangar-Auchandi border in Kharkhoda, Jhinjholi toll plaza on NH-344P, Saboli border, Sindhu village road, KMP-KGP zero point, Jhinjholi village road, Jati Kalan-Bakhtawarpur and Nahri Double Canal Bridge.

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She said that the police teams are conducting intensive checks to ensure compliance with restrictions on polluting vehicles entering Delhi-NCR.

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters and traffic) Sonakshi Singh has also directed police station in-charges and traffic officials to strictly enforce the applicable restrictions while ensuring smooth movement of vehicles and preventing traffic congestion.

Additional barricading will be put in place on other routes connecting Sonepat with Delhi, if required.

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams will check valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates and take action against vehicles without valid certificates or those emitting excessive smoke. Particular attention will be paid to overage diesel and petrol vehicles and other categories of restricted vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams will check valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates and take action against vehicles without valid certificates or those emitting excessive smoke. Particular attention will be paid to overage diesel and petrol vehicles and other categories of restricted vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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In accordance with the Supreme Court (SC) directions, vehicles not destined for Delhi will be diverted through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressways. Police will also monitor the entry of vehicles from other states and interstate buses, while ensuring that exemptions available to electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles are followed.

The enforcement drive will also cover the illegal transportation of firecrackers. Motorists will be informed about GRAP restrictions and traffic diversions during checking.

Traffic movement on NH-44 has been affected by repair work being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Drain No. 8 flyover at Piau Maniyari, on the Delhi-to-Panipat carriageway.

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Sonepat traffic police have diverted vehicles through designated service roads to maintain traffic flow during the repairs.

Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) Naresh Ahlawat said the repair work was likely to take another three to four days. The narrow stretch could lead to traffic congestion during this period, he cautioned.

Police have advised motorists travelling to Delhi to use alternative routes. Vehicles proceeding from Bahalgarh can take the Baghpat-Loni border route, while those travelling from Murthal towards Delhi and the airport can use the Barwasni-Bawana-Dwarka route.

Ahlawat urged motorists to follow traffic personnel’s instructions, use designated service roads and lanes, avoid overtaking and cooperate with police deployed at the site.