Haryana tops voluntary blood donation for third year, collects 5.8 lakh units

Haryana ranked first among states in voluntary blood donation for the third consecutive year, collecting 5.89 lakh units through 8,189 camps against the target of 3.30 lakh units and 2,000 camps, additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sumita Misra said on Wednesday.

The Haryana state blood transfusion council received the award at a ceremony organised in Delhi on October 1 to mark national voluntary blood donation day. (HT Photo for representation)

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A state-wide blood donation drive yielded 10,183 units, while campaigns associated with the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom resulted in collecting 40,224 units. Haryana organised 8,189 blood donation camps against a target of 2,000, more than four times the goal. It collected 5.89 lakh units against the Centre’s target of 3.30 lakh units, exceeding it by nearly 78%. Voluntary donations accounted for 92% of the state’s blood collection.

Misra said that the state was recognised by the Union health ministry’s blood transfusion services for recording the highest number of blood donations per million population among states during 2025. The Haryana state blood transfusion council received the award at a ceremony organised in Delhi on October 1 to mark national voluntary blood donation day.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that the state has also drawn up its first disaster management plan for blood centres to maintain blood safety and emergency preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that the state has also drawn up its first disaster management plan for blood centres to maintain blood safety and emergency preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

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“Achieving the first position in the country for voluntary blood donation for three consecutive years is a matter of immense pride for Haryana,” Misra said in a statement, attributing the achievement to blood centre teams, voluntary donors, youth networks, NGOs, the Red Cross and other stakeholders involved in blood transfusion services.

The state operates 162 blood centres and single donor platelets are available at 12 government hospitals and medical colleges and are provided free of charge to eligible dengue patients, and those below the poverty line referred to government hospitals.