Haryana: Traffic ASI dies after being hit by bike in Jhajjar

A traffic police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed after two youths allegedly rammed their motorcycle into him while attempting to evade a vehicle check at a nakka in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district, police said on Wednesday.

The police are yet to disclose the identities of both accused and have registered a criminal case against them. (HT Photo)

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The deceased cop was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Pipli village in Kharkhoda town of Sonepat.

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Kumar was posted as an ASI at the Bahadurgarh traffic police station.

Police said that a traffic team had set up a checkpoint on the Delhi-Rohtak road near the Parle-G factory, when the ASI on duty at the spot signalled two youths riding a Pulsar motorcycle to stop as neither was wearing a helmet.

However, the riders allegedly accelerated the vehicle and hit the cop head-on, before fleeing the crime spot.

The impact threw Kumar onto the road with a critical head injury. He was taken to civil hospital but later shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Police chased the accused and managed to arrest one of them, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police chased the accused and managed to arrest one of them, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other. {{/usCountry}}

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The police are yet to disclose the identities of both accused and have registered a criminal case against them.