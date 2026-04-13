Haryana’s 42 projects mapped, 40 in pipeline under PM GatiShakti

The Haryana government has lined up over 80 infrastructure projects under the PM GatiShakti framework, with 42 already mapped and remaining in the pipeline, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Monday after a review meeting to assess progress and implementation of projects. The Haryana government has lined up over 80 infrastructure projects under the PM GatiShakti framework, with 42 already mapped and remaining in the pipeline, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Monday after a review meeting to assess progress and implementation of projects. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

An official spokesperson said the meeting organised by the industries and commerce department, focused on strengthening integrated planning, improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring time-bound execution of infrastructure projects.

Rastogi said strict monitoring and enhanced coordination is key to timely completion of projects. He stated that effective implementation of PM GatiShakti will not only accelerate infrastructure development but also boost investment and generate employment.

PM GatiShakti, a GIS-based platform integrating over 2,400 data layers, is enabling scientific and data-driven decision-making by providing real-time inputs across departments. The platform helps identify infrastructure gaps, optimise route planning and eliminate silo-based approaches, thereby significantly improving project execution timelines.

The chief secretary said that all infrastructure projects above ₹100 crore must be routed through the PM GatiShakti framework. Such projects are to be examined through structured mechanisms like the Network Planning Group and the Empowered Group of Secretaries to ensure unified planning and approval.

Commissioner and secretary, Industries and Commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal said that the 42 mapped projects span 11 departments, including PWD (B&R), Irrigation, Urban Local Bodies, Energy and HSIIDC. Another 40 projects across multiple departments are in the pipeline and will be integrated into the platform in a phased manner.

The meeting also reviewed significant progress in capacity building and institutional strengthening. More than 509 officials from 36 departments have been trained through over 100 meetings and workshops in a short span. This has enabled widespread adoption of the platform at both headquarters and field levels, facilitating faster and decentralised decision-making.

The spokesperson said that a major highlight of the review meeting was the presentation of practical case studies demonstrating the impact of PM GatiShakti on ground. One of the case studies showed that identification of villages lacking bus queue shelters and public transport connectivity has improved accessibility, reducing travel distance from around 9.5 km to nearly 2 km and lowering transportation costs for citizens, the spokesperson said.

The review further highlighted the planning of multiple greenfield industrial parks across Haryana. Projects at Naraingarh, Rewari, Ambala, Faridabad, Jind and Sonepat are expected to generate employment, attract investment and strengthen regional industrial ecosystems, while improving logistics efficiency through enhanced connectivity. In addition, the state has strengthened data governance by identifying 396 critical data layers and implementing standard operating procedures to improve data quality, spokesperson said.