President Droupadi Murmu, attended the diamond jubilee celebrations held in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Sunday to commemorate 60 years of the state’s formation. On the occasion, she also launched the Diamond Jubilee logo of the state.

(From left) Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh welcome President Droupadi Murmu during the ‘Swami Shraddhanand Balidan Samaroh’ at Gurukul School in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini were also present at the ceremony organised at Kurukshetra University. Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, MP Naveen Jindal, director of the information, public relations and languages department Dr Aditya Dahiya, deputy commissioner (DC) Vishram Kumar Meena and other officers were present on the occasion.

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Earlier in the day, Murmu also performed a ‘puja’ at Shaktipeeth Maa Bhadrakali temple in Kurukshetra for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country. Addressing the gathering, the President said Haryana has made a remarkable contribution to the development of Indian culture.

She said it was from this sacred land that the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita spread across the world, while spreading achievements in the modern era.

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{{^usCountry}} “Its people made significant contributions to the freedom struggle, social transformation, democracy, literature and science. Rao Tula Ram’s indomitable courage, Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Pandit Neki Ram Sharma’s service to the nation and Dada Lakhmi Chand’s dedication to folk culture formed an invaluable part of Haryana’s heritage,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Its people made significant contributions to the freedom struggle, social transformation, democracy, literature and science. Rao Tula Ram’s indomitable courage, Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Pandit Neki Ram Sharma’s service to the nation and Dada Lakhmi Chand’s dedication to folk culture formed an invaluable part of Haryana’s heritage,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She said Sucheta Kripalani, born on the soil of Haryana, created history by becoming India’s first woman chief minister, while the state’s daughter Kalpana Chawla reached the heights of space exploration and gave new wings to the dreams of countless girls.

The President said that, Haryana’s daughters have brought glory to the country on international sporting platforms. “Athletes such as Manu Bhaker, Sweety Boora and Jaismine Lamboria were among the many daughters who made everyone proud,” the President added.

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She said that of the seven gold medals won by Haryana’s athletes at the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year, five had been secured by women. Para-athlete Sharmila Dhanda from Rewari demonstrated courage through her gold medal victory, murmu added.

During his address, the chief minister (CM) said the state’s achievements over six decades have laid a strong foundation for its next goal: becoming India’s first developed state. He said Haryana would pursue this resolve while playing a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Recalling the President’s participation in the International Gita Mahotsav in 2022, he said, president described the Gita as a spiritual light for humanity and a source of guidance in life, and her presence in Kurukshetra once again added to the significance of the occasion.

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The CM said Haryana’s transformation since its formation on November 1, 1966, reflected the determination and enterprise of its people.

Highlighting the state’s sporting achievements, he said Haryana’s athletes brought glory to India by winning 11 medals at the Commonwealth Games and 32 at the Asian Games. Each time the Tricolour rose on the international stage, it reflected the dedication and talent nurtured in Haryana, he added.

Later, the President also attended Gurukul Kurukshetra’s 114th foundation anniversary and Swami Shraddhanand martyrdom centenary commemorations

She said institutions such as Gurukul Kurukshetra played an important role in preserving India’s knowledge traditions, and ethical values.