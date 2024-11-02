Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Havan, prayers mark the start of Paragliding World Cup begins

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 02, 2024 10:23 PM IST

The Paragliding World Cup will witness participation of pilots from 26 countries, including 32 Indians

The eight-day Paragliding World Cup 2024 at Bir Billing, Kangra, on Saturday kicked off with a “havan” and prayers for the success of the event and participating pilots’ safety.

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Chairman RS Bali flagging off the Paragliding World Cup 2024 at Bir in Kangra district. (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Chairman RS Bali flagging off the Paragliding World Cup 2024 at Bir in Kangra district. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairperson and tourism development board vice-chairperson RS Bali, while inaugurating the world cup, said, “The state government is determined to provide tourism facilities in Billing. This third international level competition is being organised here in one and a half years. After a long gap of nine years, the World Cup is being held in Billing.”

Bali, meanwhile, also announced a grant of 60 lakh for the Bir landing site, 7 lakh for additional facilities, and pledged 35 lakh for lift installation at the Kheer Ganga Ghat parking.

“With vast potential for adventure tourism, the state government is committed to supporting event organisers, thereby strengthening the local economy and providing invaluable exposure for local pilots to learn from international paraglider champions,” he said, adding that efforts were being made to develop amenities in such scenic regions and to explore untouched tourist sites across the state.

The event will witness participation of pilots from 26 countries, including 32 Indians.

Safety provisions include two helicopters, seven health teams with ambulances, and six rescue and retrieval teams led by experts from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute in Manali.

As announced by chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a Beed Carnival will also be held from November 6 to 8 at the landing site, featuring cultural programmes each evening to offer international guests a glimpse into Himachal’s heritage.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //