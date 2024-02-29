 Hawala racket: 3 held with 1kg heroin, ₹45.5 lakh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hawala racket: 3 held with 1kg heroin, 45.5 lakh

Hawala racket: 3 held with 1kg heroin, 45.5 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 29, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Police arrested three men in a hawala racket bust with 1kg heroin and ₹45.5 lakh. The men revealed a larger operation involving drug money.

A hawala racket was busted with the arrest of three men with 1kg heroin and 45.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Initially, the cops arrested Roshan Singh of Rorawala village, with 500 gm heroin. After learning that the narcotics had been supplied by Gurjit Singh Gopi of Cheecha, police arrested him too, and recovered 500 gm heroin and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Initially, the cops arrested Roshan Singh of Rorawala village, with 500 gm heroin. After learning that the narcotics had been supplied by Gurjit Singh Gopi of Cheecha, police arrested him too, and recovered 500 gm heroin and 50,000. (HT Photo)

Initially, the cops arrested Roshan Singh of Rorawala village, with 500 gm heroin. After learning that the narcotics had been supplied by Gurjit Singh Gopi of Cheecha, police arrested him too, and recovered 500 gm heroin and 50,000. “The two men revealed that they were part of a bigger racket and said they would give the drug money to Raman Kumar of Amritsar, who was allegedly running the operation. Raman Kumar was arrested and 45 lakh recovered from their possession.

