Hawala racket: 3 held with 1kg heroin, 45.5 lakh

A hawala racket was busted with the arrest of three men with 1kg heroin and ₹45.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Initially, the cops arrested Roshan Singh of Rorawala village, with 500 gm heroin. After learning that the narcotics had been supplied by Gurjit Singh Gopi of Cheecha, police arrested him too, and recovered 500 gm heroin and ₹50,000. “The two men revealed that they were part of a bigger racket and said they would give the drug money to Raman Kumar of Amritsar, who was allegedly running the operation. Raman Kumar was arrested and ₹45 lakh recovered from their possession.