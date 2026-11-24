The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has flagged anomalies in land acquisition for infrastructure projects, observing that officials are failing to scrutinise records properly while landowners are resorting to questionable transactions to inflate the market value of land proposed for acquisition.

For the Ropar project, the land was acquired by the state in 2009-10 and owners were in HC seeking enhancement in compensation. (HT File) more less

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Hearing a case related to land acquisition for a bypass project in Ropar, the bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal said that over the last four months, the court noticed that in most cases, the state failed to produce the requisite evidence before reference courts, causing a huge financial liability to the state exchequer.

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“No effort is made to find out the genuineness of sale deeds comprising small pieces of land and that too executed just few months before the initiation of acquisition process. A very casual and lackadaisical approach is adopted by all officials dealing with the matters,” justice Bansal observed.

For the Ropar project, the land was acquired by the state in 2009-10 and owners were in HC seeking enhancement in compensation.

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{{^usCountry}} Contentious sale deeds {{/usCountry}}

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The land was acquired in nine villages for the bypass so that vehicles from Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar towards Nawanshahr, Jalandhar and Amritsar do not have to pass through the city.

The court found that around the time land acquisition proceedings were initiated in 2009-10, five sale deeds of area of less than 200 square yards were executed in Shampura village – three of the even less than 100 square yards even as it was an agricultural field area. Such a small area cannot be used for agricultural purposes, it added.

While the state had calculated the award at ₹1.5 crore. The reference court had increased it to ₹1.6 crore subsequently modified to ₹1.09 crore in some cases. The lower court had not taken into account the market price of ₹4.94 crore per acre claimed by the land owners based on these five transactions and has reduced the award now to ₹1.09 crore per acre in all cases.

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Landwoners were claiming that these transactions should be taken into account and compensation should be increased.

The court observed that market price for land of these villages could be determined more than market price of remaining villages subject to specific evidence disclosing locational advantages. It would be a discrimination with landowners of other villages if the market price of land of Shampura village and other nearby villages is determined at much more rate than value of their villages.

In the ordinary course, market price should be assessed as per exemplar sale deeds of the same type of land. In the absence of contemporaneous data, reliance may be placed on a different type of land. The court refused to rely on these sale deeds and said that no other reliable evidence is available on record and fixed award of ₹1.09 crore per acre, same for all villages.

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“In the present case, appeals have been filed in a few cases and no appeal has been filed where a higher amount was awarded. Despite specific orders of this court, the state does not produce site plan disclosing location of the acquired land as well as exemplar sale deeds. A land loser deserves just and fair compensation, however, cannot be paid an exorbitant amount at the cost of government exchequer,” it said, asking the court registry to send this order to the chief secretary and principal/additional chief secretary, law and justice, Punjab.