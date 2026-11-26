The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, challenging the framing of charges against him in a money laundering case linked to alleged funding from Pakistan through hawala channels for secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh

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Justice Sachin Datta listed the matter for further hearing on December 16 after the prosecutor said he needs one week to consult the special public prosecutor in the case.

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The high court, on November 19, issued notice to the ED on Rashid’s plea and asked it to file its response.

Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid has challenged a September 9 order by which the trial court had ordered framing of charges against the people.

On October 24, the special court had formally framed charges against Rashid Sheikh, jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik and five others and put them on trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after finding sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion of their involvement in the offence.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to ₹8.94 crore were generated and received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired and used by the accused through various channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to ₹8.94 crore were generated and received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired and used by the accused through various channels. {{/usCountry}}

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The seven accused include Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF); separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naval Kishore Kapoor, and M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd.

The ED case stems from a 2017 National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in which charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.

The prosecution has alleged that the accused received funds from the “Pakistani establishment” through hawala channels and other means to propagate secessionist activities and carry out acts prejudicial to the law of the land.

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According to the ED, the money was routed through a complex network involving cash couriers and conduits who allegedly collected funds from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered them to separatist leaders, including Malik, for subversive activities.

The agency has alleged that Malik received foreign funds worth more than ₹3 crore and laundered the proceeds of crime. It has also accused Shah and Rashid of receiving funds through intermediaries and maintaining links with separatist organisations.

The allegations are yet to be established through trial.