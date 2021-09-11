HC issues notices to Centre, state over landslides along NHs in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the central and state governments and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in a matter seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take necessary action for preventing frequent landslides along the national highways in the state.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by Namita Manikatala, which was taken up by the court as a public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioner has alleged that many areas of Himachal having fragile geologies are prone to the landslides and almost every year, the state witnesses massive landslides, which cause loss of lives and property.

The residents of the state as well as the tourists visiting Himachal have a fundamental right to life and it is the duty of the sate to take all those precautionary measures, which can prevent the landslides and stop any further loss to life and property of the citizens, she asserted.

The petitioner said the experts have recommended some remedial measures to prevent landslides in various reports such as ‘Landslide Hazard Risk Management Report, 2015’, report of study conducted by AK Mahajan, professor (environmental sciences), report of Geological Survey of India with respect to the road cave-in at Kali Dhank area on Paonta Sahib-Shillai road and the report of the Abhay Shukla Committee constituted by the high court to study the impact of establishment of hydroelectric projects of mountain ecosystems.

‘State, NHAI are not taking into account expert suggestions’

But, the Himachal government and NHAI are not taking into account these expert suggestions while undertaking massive development projects in the state, especially highways involving large-scale excavation of hills.

Manikatala prayed to direct the state to inform the court about the implementation of the measures suggested by the experts in the aforesaid reports and to engage the services of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, which is the “leading expert institution in the field”, to conduct study on all such landslide vulnerable zones and suggest the measures to be taken for preventing such landslides.

She also prayed that the state may be directed to install landslides predicting devices as have been developed by IIT, Mandi and other such similar devices in all the landslide-prone areas.

She also sought the court to direct the National Highway Authority of India and Himachal Pradesh public works department to implement all the measures so suggested by the experts for prevention of landslides along all national and state highways.

The court posted the matter after four weeks.