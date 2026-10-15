HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea challenging transfer of 10 market panels to mandi board

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea challenging the state’s purported move to transfer 10 market committees to the Punjab Mandi Board.

The PIL filed by Ranjit Singh Bath questions whether the mandi board had the authority to float and award tenders before the formal transfer of the committees. (HT)

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The PIL filed by Ranjit Singh Bath questions whether the mandi board had the authority to float and award tenders before the formal transfer of the committees. It further alleges that tenders were floated in July 2026 and awarded in August, with a sanction issued on September 2, while the transfer order was issued on September 16/21. It also alleges irregularities in the transfer of these market committees from the public works department (PWD) to the board and subsequent work of tendering road works in those areas.

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According to counsel Himanshu Malik, the PIL also questions the decision-making process behind the transfer, saying the available record does not show a fresh recommendation or adequate consultation with the PWD, despite an arrangement governing the allocation of works between the departments.

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{{^usCountry}} Malik gave an example where allegations have been levelled regarding a road work in Qadian involving a payment voucher of about ₹4 crore and seeks reconciliation of the claimed completion, completion certification, final bill and actual site position. A PWD communication raised concerns that works and tenders in the same market committee area may have been handled by both the PWD and the mandi board, raising the possibility of overlapping or duplicate road projects, Malik said, adding that an independent, time-bound inquiry and verification of tender, payment and site records should determine whether any duplicate work was carried out, wrongful payments were made, or loss was caused to the state exchequer. It further demanded preservation of records, site-wise verification and appropriate action, including recovery or proceedings, if any irregularity or loss is established. The government and other respondents have been told to respond by November 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malik gave an example where allegations have been levelled regarding a road work in Qadian involving a payment voucher of about ₹4 crore and seeks reconciliation of the claimed completion, completion certification, final bill and actual site position. A PWD communication raised concerns that works and tenders in the same market committee area may have been handled by both the PWD and the mandi board, raising the possibility of overlapping or duplicate road projects, Malik said, adding that an independent, time-bound inquiry and verification of tender, payment and site records should determine whether any duplicate work was carried out, wrongful payments were made, or loss was caused to the state exchequer. It further demanded preservation of records, site-wise verification and appropriate action, including recovery or proceedings, if any irregularity or loss is established. The government and other respondents have been told to respond by November 17. {{/usCountry}}

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