HC seeks response from Haryana govt on a plea alleging frame up at minister’s behest

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Haryana government on a plea alleging that state’s minister Anil Vij tried to pressure police to “frame up” family members of the opposite party in a matrimonial dispute involving his “close relatives”. The response has been sought by October 13. However, the court has not sought the minister’s response as of now. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya sought response while taking note of a CD produced by the opposite party about the alleged conversation between the station house officer, woman police station, Ambala and the petitioner, wherein the officer is talking about pressure from the minister to probe the matter in a certain manner and rope in four members of the family as accused instead of two, which were the findings of police probe.

As per the plea filed by Anurag Garg and three other family members, the dowry complaint was made by the woman against Garg and three other family members on May 30. The allegations are that it was during the probe of this case that the minister tried to pressure police to rope in all four family members as accused.

The plea demanded an independent probe into the May 30 complaint made by the woman or transfer of the same outside Haryana.

The plea claimed parties were called for mediation, and an inquiry into the allegations was conducted by the investigating officer. Initially, she reached the conclusion that as per the allegations the alleged offences were made out only against brother-in-law and husband respectively. “However, due to undue pressure from the superintendent of police at the behest of concerned minister, the conclusions were changed, and the complainant’s father-in-law as well as mother-in-law, respectively, were also nominated as accused only to harass and humiliate them,” the plea claimed while relying on the content of the CD produced before the court.