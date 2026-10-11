The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned the Rohtak deputy commissioner (DC) to appear in person on October 15, along with relevant records, over alleged inaction against officials indicted in a probe into misappropriation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.

The court directed that the order be sent immediately to the chief secretary, who would ensure the DC’s appearance with relevant records on October 15. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The matter came up in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by 72-year-old Ram Chander, who submitted that the MGNREGA Lokpal’s 2023 report recorded findings of fund diversion and misappropriation and directed registration of an FIR. However, no action was taken, he alleged, adding that the authorities acted only after the PIL was filed. On September 1, the HC directed the DC to examine the matter and submit a personal affidavit.

The DC stated in his affidavit that a complaint received at the home minister’s office in March 2023 was referred to the MGNREGA ombudsman, Rohtak. The Lokpal directed the chief executive officer of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to register an FIR against the concerned block development and panchayat officer and other officials of Sampla block for alleged irregularities in implementing the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} However, an inquiry conducted by the sub-divisional officer (civil), Sampla, gave a clean chit to the block-level authorities. An FIR was eventually registered in September 2026 against Parveen, a mate at Gram Panchayat Samchana in Sampla block. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, an inquiry conducted by the sub-divisional officer (civil), Sampla, gave a clean chit to the block-level authorities. An FIR was eventually registered in September 2026 against Parveen, a mate at Gram Panchayat Samchana in Sampla block. {{/usCountry}}

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The petitioner also alleged that he was physically assaulted when he visited the SDO’s office. He submitted a photograph to the court in support of his claim.

“A perusal of the record would indicate that no action was taken on the recommendations made by the MGNREGA Lokpal for more than three years. It is only after the filing of the PIL and the issuance of court directions that an FIR was registered in September 2026 against one individual, while the officers specifically implicated in the report of the Lokpal have not been proceeded against,” the court observed, adding that the DC’s affidavit basically relies upon the same officer against whom the allegations were made. “There is an apparent lack of application of mind in the DC’s affidavit,” the court remarked.

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The court urged the state to sensitise its officers to handle allegations of financial misappropriation seriously and promptly. It directed that the order be sent immediately to the chief secretary, who would ensure the DC’s appearance with relevant records on October 15.

The court warned that if it was not satisfied with the proposed action, it would consider referring the matter to an independent agency for investigation.