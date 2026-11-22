The Punjab and Haryana high court has suspended the jail term of Shyam Singh Chauhan, an employee working as a senior assistant in the office of the deputy chief controller of explosives in Manimajra, in a 9-year-old corruption case.

The case dates back to 2017 when one Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh alleged that Chauhan demanded a bribe in return for issuing a licence. (HT File) more less

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He was convicted by a CBI court in August and awarded a four-year jail term.

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He had appealed against the same arguing that prosecution failed to prove the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification. The appellant remained on bail for about nine years during the trial without any misuse of liberty, has no criminal antecedents and has a family dependent upon him. He has already undergone custody of about three months. The sentence is for a fixed term of four years only and the appeal, being of the year 2026, is not likely to be heard in the near future. The appeal would thus be rendered infructuous if the appellant is made to serve the entire sentence, his counsel, senior advocate Bipan Ghai had argued.

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{{^usCountry}} The court suspended the sentence observing that the appellant remained on bail for about nine years since August 2017 and nothing has been brought to the notice of the court to show that he misused the liberty or tampered with the prosecution evidence. “This circumstance indicates that he is not likely to flee from justice. The record of the trial which continued for nine years is voluminous and the appeal is not likely to be taken up soon,” it said ordering his release on bail but asked him not to leave the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court suspended the sentence observing that the appellant remained on bail for about nine years since August 2017 and nothing has been brought to the notice of the court to show that he misused the liberty or tampered with the prosecution evidence. “This circumstance indicates that he is not likely to flee from justice. The record of the trial which continued for nine years is voluminous and the appeal is not likely to be taken up soon,” it said ordering his release on bail but asked him not to leave the country. {{/usCountry}}

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The case dates back to 2017 when one Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh alleged that Chauhan demanded a bribe in return for issuing a licence. On July 11, 2017, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Chauhan while he was allegedly accepting the bribe near the Manimajra office. Based on this, the CBI registered a case in July 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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