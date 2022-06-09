Heatwave enters fifth day in Chandigarh, weekend may bring relief

The heatwave streak reached its fifth day on Wednesday amid a slight drop in the maximum temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature went down from 43.9°C on Tuesday to 43.6°C on Wednesday, 4.7 degrees above normal. As per IMD, a heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature rose from 28.6°C to 29.1°C, 4.9 degrees above normal.

While a Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region over the weekend, chances of rain in Chandigarh will remain low. However, it can lead to rain in other parts of the region, including Himachal Pradesh, which will bring the temperature down by a couple of degrees here, IMD officials said.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 42°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 29°C.