Heatwave grips Himachal; Una hottest at 43.5°C

Heatwave conditions persisted in Himachal on Wednesday with several stations recording maximum temperatures above normal. People walking under umbrellas to protect themselves from scorching heat on The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Una remained the hottest in the state, registering a maximum temperature of 43.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), Shimla. Neri in Hamirpur district followed with 41.1°C, and Bilaspur recorded 39.9°C.

On Wednesday, MeT department officials said that heatwave conditions were observed in Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamshala, Una, Mandi, and Manali.

In Kangra, the maximum temperature reached 39°C—2.5 degree above normal—while Bhuntar in Kullu district recorded 38.4°C, which was 5.6 degree above normal.

Several popular hill stations are also experiencing unseasonal heat. On Wednesday, Dharamshala recorded 35.1°C (4° above normal), Manali 31.5°C (5.3° above normal), and Shimla 28.5°C (3° above normal). Above-normal temperatures were also recorded in Sundernagar, Kalpa, and Mandi.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Una and Kullu districts for June 12. A yellow alert has been issued for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Similar alerts have been extended to several districts for June 13 as well.

The weather department has advised people to avoid heat exposure and cover the head using a cloth, hat or umbrella. While farmers have been advised to apply light and frequent irrigation to standing crops to avoid heat stress; provide mulching to conserve soil moisture and minimise evaporation.

Light rainfall from June 14

According to IMD officials, light rainfall is likely at isolated places on June 14, while light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few locations across the state from June 15 to 17.

Meanwhile, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3°C over the next three days, followed by a gradual fall of 2–3°C in subsequent days.

The weather remained dry across the state over the past 24 hours, with no significant changes in temperature. Most regions continued to record above-normal temperatures.