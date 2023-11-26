close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Held for snatching, loot, three confess to Rajpura doctor’s murder

Held for snatching, loot, three confess to Rajpura doctor’s murder

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Nov 26, 2023 06:44 AM IST

The police have recovered three pistols (.32 bore), five magazines and 14 live cartridges from the possession of the accused persons. Besides, the police also recovered two motorcycles from them.

With the arrest of five people, the Patiala police on Saturday claimed to have solved a three-month-old case of a doctor’s murder.

The accused in the police custody in Patiala on Saturday. (HT photo)
The accused — Gurdeep Singh, alias Dippi, 31; Barinder Singh, 20; Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, 25; Sarabjeet Singh, 23; and Gurvinder Singh, 25 were arrested in cases of loot, dacoity and snatching. During investigation, Barinder Singh, Dippi and Deepa revealed that they were involved in the murder of a Rajpura doctor on August 12 this year.

“The five criminals of a gang used to loot people at gunpoint on Rajpura-Ambala stretch of the national highway during night. Apart from this, they have committed around 10 cases of snatching. During a thorough investigation, they revealed that they had murdered a doctor in Rajpura,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

Meanwhile, in-charge of Patiala’s crime investigation agency (CIA) Shaminder Singh said the accused were planning to commit another crime near Rajpura before being nabbed.

“With their arrest, one murder case, and 12 cases of snatching, loot and dacoity have been solved. We will thoroughly interrogate them further to get more details,” said Shaminder Singh.

