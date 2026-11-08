High Time | Revive the forest before memories fade away

In a quiet corner of Sector 1, close to the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake, lies Smriti Upvan — Chandigarh’s “Forest of Memories.” It was conceived as a thoughtful alternative to traditional memorials. Instead of building concrete structures, citizens could plant a sapling in memory of their parents or loved ones.

Reviving Smriti Upvan in Chandigarh will restore a meaningful tradition and remind us that the best way to honour the past is by nurturing the future.

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It was a rare blend of environmental care and human emotion. During my years in the Chandigarh administration, I regarded this initiative as a remarkable example of sensitive urban planning. I, too, planted a tree there in memory of my late parents. However, when I visited the site recently, a troubling thought crossed my mind: how did such a meaningful initiative gradually lose its direction?

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A living legacy that needs care

The idea behind Smriti Upvan was simple. A citizen could contribute a small fee, and the forest department would provide a sapling — often a long-living species such as neem, banyan or peepal. The donor could take comfort in knowing that while a loved one had passed on, their memory would continue to grow with the city.

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{{^usCountry}} During my tenure as deputy commissioner, I saw how initiatives like this created civic ownership. People did not merely plant trees; they nurtured them, visited them and treated them as living extensions of family memory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During my tenure as deputy commissioner, I saw how initiatives like this created civic ownership. People did not merely plant trees; they nurtured them, visited them and treated them as living extensions of family memory. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet, over the years, the continuity needed to sustain such a sensitive project appears to have weakened. Some memorial plaques are damaged or difficult to trace, while information about individual trees is not always readily available. Although the area retains its greenery, the organised care and emotional sanctity of the original idea seem less visible.

For families who planted trees there, being unable to locate that living memory can feel like a second loss.

Why good initiatives fade

Public projects often face challenges that gradually erode their original vision.

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Administrative discontinuity: Initiatives may lose momentum when officers who championed them move to new assignments. Successors bring new priorities, and projects like Smriti Upvan can slip into routine maintenance.

Gaps in record-keeping: Many such initiatives began before digital systems became common. Without proper records, it becomes difficult to help citizens locate their memorial trees or maintain contact with families.

Changing civic priorities: As cities grow, attention often shifts toward visible infrastructure and beautification. Quiet spaces requiring continuous care can gradually lose their place in administrative priorities.

A green and digital revival

Reviving Smriti Upvan is not merely about restoring an old project. It aligns with modern priorities of environmental sustainability, citizen engagement and digital governance.

Geo-tagging every tree: The administration could create a digital register and map of the Upvan, recording each tree, its location, species and the name of the person commemorated. Families could then locate their trees through a website or mobile application.

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A renewed plantation drive: The initiative could be relaunched with greater visibility. Young families and professionals should be encouraged to plant trees not only in memory of loved ones, but also as a commitment to future generations.

Citizen participation: Civil society groups and resident associations could be invited to help maintain the Upvan. A voluntary “Friends of Smriti Upvan” platform could reconnect families with this meaningful space.

City’s soul

Chandigarh was designed as a city where nature and human life exist in harmony. Smriti Upvan represents the purest expression of that vision — a place where memory nurtures the environment and the environment preserves memory.

As someone who served the Chandigarh administration, and as a son who planted a tree there in remembrance of his parents, I believe this space deserves renewed attention.

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A tree planted in memory of a loved one is far more than a sapling. It carries emotion, history and hope.

If we allow this Forest of Memories to fade, we risk losing a small but significant part of the city’s soul. Reviving Smriti Upvan would restore a meaningful tradition and remind us that the best way to honor the past is by nurturing the future.

krishnamohan718@gmail.com

(The writer, a retired IAS officer, served as home secretary & deputy commissioner of UT)