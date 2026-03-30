Himachal: 12 vice presidents announced as state Congress committee constituted

Nearly one and a half years after the previous body was dissolved, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted the executive committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), appointing 12 vice presidents and 27 general secretaries. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a part of the executive committee.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of executive committee, disciplinary committee and the appointment of vice-presidents, treasurers and general secretaries of the HPCC.”

The executive committee has 21 members, including chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union minister Anand Sharma, former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh as well as senior leaders such as Asha Kumari, Col Dhani Ram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Chander Kumar and Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Sitting ministers, including Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh are also part of the committee.

The list of 12 newly appointed vice presidents includes Prakash Chaudhary, Neeraj Bharti, Bumber Thakur, Satpal Raizada, Rajneesh Kimta, Paras Ram, Mohinder Chauhan, Jeewan Thakur, Karan Singh Pathania, Amit Nanda, and Chet Ram Thakur.

An eight-member disciplinary committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Moreover, a separate 26-member political affairs committee has been formed, comprising HPCC president Vinay Kumar, CM Sukhu, ministers and veteran party leaders.

Among those appointed general secretaries are Vinod Zinta, Pawan Thakur, Anita Verma, Amit Bharmouri, Hari Krishan Himral, Surinder Mankotia, Yash Pal Tanaik, Vikas Thakur, Yashwant Khanna, Ranjeet Singh Rana, Dharmender Dhami, Manmohan Katoch, Suresh Nagta, Vivek Kumar, Devinder Jaggi, Mahender Stan and Hari Chand Sharma. Madan Chaudhary has been appointed treasurer.

In November 2024, the party had dissolved the entire HPCC, except then-president Pratibha Singh. In November 2025, Vinay Kumar was appointed as the new president of HPCC.