The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday passed the Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2026, during the last day of the winter session, proposing a series of measures to promote investment and industrial development in the state.

The authority will be responsible for ensuring time-bound processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The Bill, which was earlier introduced by industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan in the House, seeks to establish a comprehensive statutory framework for investment facilitation, including a time-bound approvals, digital processing of applications, self-certification, auto-renewal of specified approvals and reduction of regulatory compliance requirements.

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Chauhan said, “We are bringing this legislation because every state has enacted such a law. Through this Act, we are providing a legal framework to the policy so that there is clarity. This legislation is in the interest of the state.”

Under the proposed legislation, the government will establish a single window approval, Clearance, Reviewing and Monitoring Authority, headed by the chief minister, with the industries minister as its vice-chairperson. The chief secretary and secretaries of industries, revenue, power, finance, and environment, science and technology will be its members.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority will be responsible for ensuring time-bound processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals. It may also constitute project review and approval committees at the state and regional levels to examine proposals and expedite clearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority will be responsible for ensuring time-bound processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals. It may also constitute project review and approval committees at the state and regional levels to examine proposals and expedite clearances. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bill also proposes setting up a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell in the industries department to assist investors in obtaining approvals and coordinating with various state and central government departments.

On the passage of the bill, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said, “The passage of this landmark Bill marks a decisive step towards establishing Himachal Pradesh as a transparent, responsive and competitive investment destination. It will replace procedural complexity with time-bound facilitation, digital approvals and clear institutional accountability.”

The legislation provides for the creation of a land bank comprising public and private land parcels. The government may acquire land in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and make government land available for industrial clusters, estates, common facilitation centres and related infrastructure.

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Jan Vishwas Bill gets nod

The House also passed five other bills on the last day of the winter session. It includes the Himachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026, which seeks to promote trust-based governance by decriminalising minor offences and rationalising penalties for procedural lapses, technical defaults and other minor contraventions under various state enactments. It aims to reduce the compliance burden on citizens and business establishments, minimise litigation and ease the burden on the judicial system.