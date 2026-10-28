Himachal CM announces 5% hike in deities’ honorarium

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a 5% increase in the honorarium paid to the deities and a 10% increase in the honorarium for bajantris. Presiding over the closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dussehra, Sukhu also announced an honorarium of ₹1,100 for the chief gur (spokesperson) of each deity.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the gathering during the Kullu Dussehra festival on Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He announced ₹5 crore for connecting the left bank area of Kullu district, and ₹5 crore to construct the Manikaran road, ₹22 crore to build a sewerage system in Bhuntar, and the opening of an electricity sub-division in Bhuntar.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He announced an honorarium of ₹35,000 for each participating Mahila Mandal (women’s group) at the Dussehra festival. He also approved ₹1 crore for constructing a science block at the Bajoura school.

The CM said the state government would strengthen Kullu district hospital by hiring specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Recalling the 2023 disaster, Sukhu said Kullu district suffered the worst damage. He said that he and his cabinet colleagues had worked on the ground day and night to provide relief to the affected people. He accused the BJP of misleading people about the state’s economy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Inaugurates ₹200-crore block at Hamirpur Medical College {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inaugurates ₹200-crore block at Hamirpur Medical College {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The CM inaugurated ₹200-crore academic block of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. He also launched the Allied and Healthcare College, Hamirpur, by introducing four courses with a total of 210 seats. These include 60 seats in Bachelor of Medical Lab Science, 60 seats in Bachelor of Radiology, 60 seats in Bachelor of Anaesthesia and 30 seats in Dialysis.

Sukhu said the newly inaugurated academic block will enhance the facility’s capacity to provide quality medical education and specialised healthcare services. He also inaugurated the residence complex of HP Rajya Chayan Aayog constructed at a cost of ₹4.30 crore. He also laid foundation stones of ₹1.50 crore Street Food Park and ₹10-crore Child Care Institution, Hamirpur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To improve healthcare sector, he said the state government was focusing on modern technology and the expansion of better healthcare services. He highlighted that robotic surgery facilities had been introduced at four medical colleges in the state.