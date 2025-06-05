Himachal CM inaugurates integrated command centre in Dharamshala

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated an integrated command, control and crime response centre (ICCC) located at the superintendent of police (SP) office in Dharamshala under the Smart City Mission. Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Under this project, 229 CCTV cameras have been installed at prominent places in the city, out of which seven sites have been installed under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). This system will be helpful in better implementation of traffic management, surveillance, public safety and law and order, officials said.

This state-of-the-art centre has been established at a cost of ₹2.72 crore. “This centre is an important step towards strengthening urban governance and other civic services in the city. This centre will act as a central system for monitoring, coordination and rapid response management, ensuring public service delivery and urban security. It is planned that in the near future, all the cameras installed in Kangra will be monitored at one focal point through this server,” police officials said.