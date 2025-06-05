Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal CM inaugurates integrated command centre in Dharamshala

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 05, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Under Smart City Mission, 229 CCTV cameras have been installed at prominent places in the city, out of which seven sites have been installed under the Intelligent Traffic Management System

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated an integrated command, control and crime response centre (ICCC) located at the superintendent of police (SP) office in Dharamshala under the Smart City Mission.

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Under this project, 229 CCTV cameras have been installed at prominent places in the city, out of which seven sites have been installed under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). This system will be helpful in better implementation of traffic management, surveillance, public safety and law and order, officials said.

This state-of-the-art centre has been established at a cost of 2.72 crore. “This centre is an important step towards strengthening urban governance and other civic services in the city. This centre will act as a central system for monitoring, coordination and rapid response management, ensuring public service delivery and urban security. It is planned that in the near future, all the cameras installed in Kangra will be monitored at one focal point through this server,” police officials said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM inaugurates integrated command centre in Dharamshala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On