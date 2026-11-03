Himachal CM: Several BJP MLAs not in a position to win

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its “save democracy, remove anarchy” padayatra in Shimla, claiming that the opposition party was divided into five factions. “Sixteen BJP MLAs are not in a position to win the 2027 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The number of seats the saffron party can win in the state will further go down,” he said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said the BJP is divided into five factions.

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With Himachal Pradesh going to the polls, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government.

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Referring to Sarma’s statement during the padayatra that he would attend the next oath-taking ceremony of the Himachal chief minister, Sukhu said the Congress would invite all CMs when it forms the next government in the state. “We will also invite the Assam CM,” Sukhu said.

“The BJP is divided into five factions and will get even fewer seats this time. Its 16 MLAs have not yet reached a position where they can win again,” he said, while claiming that the Assam CM’s Himachal visit was aimed at keeping the flock together.

Responding to Sarma, who questioned the Congress’s protest against EVMs while saying that the same process brought the party to power in Himachal, Sukhu said that questions regarding electronic voting machines emerged after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections were held in 2022.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhu also defended his government’s financial management, saying Himachal Pradesh has continued to function despite the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant assistance amounting to around ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu also defended his government’s financial management, saying Himachal Pradesh has continued to function despite the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant assistance amounting to around ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposition must apologise: Mungta

Seeking an apology from Jai Ram Thakur, leader of the Opposition, and other BJP leaders for welcoming the Assam chief minister for the Shimla rally, Himachal Congress Committee spokesperson Kushal Mungta said the BJP’s actions contradicted its claims of protecting Hindu traditions and conserving cows.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Mungta referred to Sarma’s alleged April 8, 2026, statement that beef consumption was not prohibited but should be restricted to homes. “The BJP should explain why it welcomed a leader who has made such remarks,” he said.

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Mungta also questioned the BJP’s claims regarding infiltration, citing figures from the Union home ministry’s March 14, 2018, Rajya Sabha reply. According to the figures cited by him, 5,234 Bangladeshi nationals were deported in 2013, while the number declined to 474 in 2015, 308 in 2016, and 51 in 2017. He asked the BJP to explain the decline in deportations despite its claims of taking strong action against infiltration after coming to power at the Centre in 2014.

Misuse of govt chopper, 200 HRTC buses for Cong rally: BJP

BJP’s state media in-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that the state government machinery is being utilised for political agitations by the Congress and other opposition parties in Delhi. “The CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, frequently travels to Delhi in a government helicopter to participate in Congress-led protests and rallies, returning by the same means. These trips have imposed a financial burden of crores of rupees on the state exchequer. Why should the people of Himachal Pradesh bear the costs of the Congress party’s political activities?” he asked.

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He further alleged that approximately 200 buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were dispatched from the state for a Congress rally held in Delhi on November 1, with many of these buses running half-empty. “It caused hardship for passengers, students, employees and residents of rural areas,” he alleged.

Sharma said the state government should disclose how many buses were sent to Delhi, the number of routes affected, the total fare incurred, and the amount, if any, paid to the HRTC. He sought an impartial inquiry into the issue.

He also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of misleading the people on issues such as SIR, EVMs, and alleged vote theft.