Himachal CM Sukhu directs panel to start recruitment process for 2,000 posts

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, issued directions to commence the recruitment process for more than 2,000 posts of various departments, boards and corporations immediately.

He directed HPRCA for immediate declaration of results for 660 posts as previously approved by the Cabinet. He directed the HPRCA to grant two years of upper age relaxation to those candidates who were unable to apply due to various reasons.

The chief minister said that the present state government is committed to offering transparent and merit-based employment to the youth in the government sector. He alleged that the previous BJP government failed in this regard as various question papers were leaked. He assured that HPRCA would ensure transparent recruitment and computer-based tests will be conducted. He instructed to develop one time registration module for the applicants by March 20 to streamline the application process.