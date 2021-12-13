Himachal government committed to welfare of Gaddi community: Jai Ram Thakur

The state police department has been directed to take immediate steps to check the theft of sheep and goats of the Gaddi community and take strict action against the criminals, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was presiding over the 18th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Gaddi Kalyan Board at Dharamshala.

He said standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued according to which the responsibility of the police administration has been fixed so as to ensure the safety of life and property of the semi-nomadic community.

The chief minister said compensation should be provided without delay to the Gaddis on the loss of their sheep or goats due to natural disasters or the pandemic.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely vaccination to protect their flock from various diseases.

Directions were also issued to separately examine the issues raised in the meeting regarding the opening and upgrade of health and educational institutions in the tribal and hard areas.

He directed the department concerned to ensure that no person transfers his grazing permit to other person.

Thakur said it was during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA regime that the Gaddi community was given the Scheduled Tribe status in 2003.

He said all the Gaddi communities of the state had got tribal status much earlier but the tribal status was not available to the Gaddi community living in the areas merged in Himachal from Punjab in 1966. He said the state government would consider including adequate representation of tribal people in the Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribe Commission.

He said steps would be taken to make adequate provision of budget for tribal people living in non-tribal areas. He said that the state government has got ₹46 crore from the ministry of tribal affairs, Government of India, for the development of tribal people living in non-tribal areas in the last three years.

“Apart from this, funds are also being made available from the state plans through various departments,” he added.

The chief minister said ₹2.40 crore has been provided to Himachal Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation during the last three years. He also directed the departments to keep in mind the development and welfare of the Gaddi community while making their plans.

He also asked the animal husbandry department to endeavour to improve the income of the Gaddi community by providing the latest scientific technology to them.

Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda said the meeting of the board was delayed due to the pandemic.