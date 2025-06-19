Himachal governor reviews progress of TB elimination campaign

A high-level review meeting on the Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Campaign was held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla chaired the meeting which was focused on evaluating the initiatives undertaken by the State under the 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and assessing the state’s contribution to the nationwide TB elimination programme launched by the Government of India. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

The governor emphasised the need for regular monitoring at the state and district levels, enhanced community participation and widespread public awareness to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign. He appreciated the efforts being made by the state government for making Himachal Pradesh a TB-free state and called for more robust strategies besides enhanced public participation.

Shukla also reviewed the progress of various district-level initiatives and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials. He directed to prepare a comprehensive report on the progress of the campaign, which could be presented to the central government to seek additional support.