Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Himachal governor reviews progress of TB elimination campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 19, 2025 06:58 AM IST

The governor emphasised the need for regular monitoring at the state and district levels, enhanced community participation and widespread public awareness to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign

A high-level review meeting on the Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Campaign was held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla chaired the meeting which was focused on evaluating the initiatives undertaken by the State under the 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and assessing the state’s contribution to the nationwide TB elimination programme launched by the Government of India.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)
Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

The governor emphasised the need for regular monitoring at the state and district levels, enhanced community participation and widespread public awareness to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign. He appreciated the efforts being made by the state government for making Himachal Pradesh a TB-free state and called for more robust strategies besides enhanced public participation.

Shukla also reviewed the progress of various district-level initiatives and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials. He directed to prepare a comprehensive report on the progress of the campaign, which could be presented to the central government to seek additional support.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal governor reviews progress of TB elimination campaign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On