Himachal govt to soon implement policy for outsourced employees: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh government will implement policy to safeguard the interests of outsourced employees soon, with an aim to provide relief to over 24,000 outsourced employees in the state, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

Sukhu said that the state government was working continuously to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy. (HT Photo)

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The CM, while addressing a public gathering at Nogli in the Rampur assembly constituency of Shimla district, said that the state government was working on a policy to safeguard the interests of outsourced employees, which would be implemented shortly.

The announcement comes as a relief to the outsourced employees serving in government departments and public institutions across the state, with a long-awaited sense of job security may finally be on the horizon.

Sukhu had noted that there has been a long standing demand for a clear policy regarding outsourced employees in the state. He pointed out that the highest number of appointments on an outsourced basis were made during 2016 and 2017.

Currently, a large number of employees are serving under the outsourced system across various departments, including education, Jal Shakti, public works (PWD), the State Electricity Board, and others. “A practical and equitable policy will be formulated to secure the future of these outsourced employees and to prevent their exploitation ,” said Sukhu.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue of outsourced employment had been raised in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly as well during the monsoon session. Sukhu had then stated in the House that the government will take into account the interests and future of employees already working on an outsourcing basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue of outsourced employment had been raised in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly as well during the monsoon session. Sukhu had then stated in the House that the government will take into account the interests and future of employees already working on an outsourcing basis. {{/usCountry}}

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Recruited 10k teachers, 4k more in next six months: Sukhu

Sukhu said that the state government was working continuously to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy, with a particular focus on improving public services and creating greater opportunities for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said that over 10,000 teachers had been recruited during the present government’s tenure, while another 4,000 teachers would be appointed within the next six months.

He said that more than 150 CBSE schools had been opened across the state to promote quality education, with around 2,000 teachers already appointed in these institutions. “These schools would enable students, particularly those in rural areas, to access quality education closer to their homes. In addition, 300 schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education were being developed as Schools of Excellence,” Sukhu said.

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State govt inherited debt of ₹76,000 cr from BJP govt

Sukhu alleged that the present state government had inherited a debt burden of ₹76,000 crore from the previous BJP government, along with liabilities of around ₹10,000 crore relating to employees. He alleged that the previous government had made announcements worth over ₹5,000 crore during the last six months of its tenure without making adequate provision for the required staff and infrastructure, but only for electoral gain.

‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ scheme to be launched this month

Sukhu announced that the state government would launch the ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ scheme this month. Under the scheme, eligible women would receive financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month, while eligible families would be provided up to 300 units of free electricity. The scheme was earlier to be launched on October 2.

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Distributes ₹6 crore to 1,471 beneficiaries of welfare schemes

Sukhu also distributed financial assistance of ₹5.78 crore to 1,471 registered workers and their dependents through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWWB) under various welfare schemes. The assistance provided financial support to widows, specially abled and needy worker families, as well as to the children of registered workers for higher and technical education, marriage and other essential needs.

Announces ₹2 cr for new school building in remote Kasha Pat village

After attending the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme at Bhatwari in Rohru, the CM reached the remote village of Kasha Pat in Rampur. He stayed overnight in the village at the residence of local resident Supan Das.

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He announced ₹2 crore for the construction of a new school building at Kasha Pat. He also announced the development of a playground in the village and assured the people that their other genuine demands would be considered. He said the state government is ensuring that no child is deprived of education and that students do not face difficulties in travelling to and from school.