Himachal imposes entry fee on mineral-laden vehicles to curb illegal mining

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification imposing check post operation and infrastructure fee on vehicles transporting minor minerals into the state, in a move aimed at preventing illegal mining, transportation, and storage. The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification imposing check post operation and infrastructure fee on vehicles transporting minor minerals into the state, in a move aimed at preventing illegal mining, transportation, and storage. (Representational image)

The notification, issued by the department of industries, states that the decision has been taken under Rule 80(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2015, along with other enabling provisions under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

As per the order, vehicles carrying minerals from other states and entering Himachal Pradesh will be subject to a fee structure at designated check posts. Tractor trolleys and other small carriers will be charged ₹1,000, single axle vehicles ₹1,500, and multi-axle vehicles ₹3,000.

The notification specifies that the fee will be levied for check post operations and infrastructure used for monitoring such vehicles to ensure compliance and curb illegal activities related to mineral transport.

It states that a confirmation receipt will be issued by the department to vehicle owners or drivers carrying minor minerals upon entry into the state.

The order has been issued by additional chief secretary (industries) RD Nazeem by order of the governor of Himachal Pradesh, and will come into effect immediately.