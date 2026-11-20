The Himachal Pradesh government has issued two licences for legal and controlled cannabis-related activities in the state during 2026-27, including one for an authorised seed supplier in Kangra and another for research at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district.

The government said legal cannabis cultivation had the potential to boost state revenue and farmers’ income. (HT Photo for representation)

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In a written reply to a question raised by Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal in the assembly, the government said it had amended the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989, through notifications issued on July 16 and August 20, 2026, to permit regulated cannabis cultivation for medical and scientific purposes.

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It also notified the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Order, 2026, on July 22, and its amendment on August 20 to facilitate cannabis cultivation for industrial purposes.

Under the amended rules and orders, licences will be issued to eligible applicants for authorised seed supply, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, storage, research and analysis.

The government said legal cannabis cultivation had the potential to boost state revenue and farmers’ income. However, the actual revenue potential would be assessed only after the number of licences was determined and issued.

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{{^usCountry}} The revenue accruing to the state and the potential increase in farmers’ earnings would depend on annual licence fees, procurement fees, the number of licences and production fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revenue accruing to the state and the potential increase in farmers’ earnings would depend on annual licence fees, procurement fees, the number of licences and production fees. {{/usCountry}}

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The government added that a committee headed by the revenue minister had held consultations and meetings with various stakeholders before the state took policy decisions to introduce regulated cannabis cultivation, with revenue generation and enhancement of farmers’ income among the key considerations.