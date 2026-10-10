Himachal likely to receive 3k-cr central grant for road construction, says Vikramaditya

Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive approval for approximately ₹3,000 crore under the second phase of the fourth stage of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), said public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the state has set a target to repair approximately 800km of roads under the annual maintenance plan. (HT File)

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“Under this initiative, the construction and upgradation of 340 roads in the state have been proposed, covering a total length of about 1,659 km. The formalities related to the scheme are nearly complete, and I am planing to visit Delhi later this month to meet Union rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he said, adding that he anticipates receiving official approval by the first or second week of November and aims to commence work by January.

The minister noted that in the first phase of the fourth stage of PMGSY, Himachal had received approval for approximately 1,500km of roads, with an expenditure of around ₹2,300 crore being incurred. “Work has already begun on the 294 roads sanctioned under this phase, although 17 projects have been stalled due to court cases and other hurdles,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Centre will soon approve construction of 23 bridges’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Centre will soon approve construction of 23 bridges’ {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said that approval is expected from the Centre for the construction and improvement of approximately 23 bridges in the state under the PMGSY. He announced an estimated outlay of ₹1,128 crore for these projects. According to the minister, the lack of bridges in several locations causes inconvenience to the public; in some areas, movement relies on bailey bridges, while in others, connectivity is maintained via box culverts. These works will help strengthen connectivity in rural and remote areas.

‘Will raise the issue of bitumen supply with the Centre’

Singh said that the state has set a target to repair approximately 800km of roads under the annual maintenance plan. However, there are concerns that the work could be hampered by difficulties in the supply of bitumen.

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He mentioned that the department has been apprised of the situation, and the state government will take up the matter with the Union ministry of petroleum. The minister said that he would meet Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri to urge a resolution to the supply issues, keeping in mind Himachal’s unique geographical conditions.