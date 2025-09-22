Himachal minister Vikramaditya weds Amreen Sekhon in Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh, 35, tied the knot with Amreen Kaur Sekhon, a doctorate in psychology from Panjab University, at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday. Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh with Amreen Kaur Sekhon after their wedding in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Vikramaditya was earlier married to Sudarshana Chundawat of Amet, Rajasthan, in 2019, but they parted ways in November 2024.

He is the son of Congress stalwart and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh.

Former MP Pratibha Singh had said earlier that it would be “a low-key family affair”.

Amreen is the daughter of Chandigarh residents Opinder Kaur and Jotinder Singh Sekhon.

Vikramaditya is the Congress MLA from Shimla (Rural), but had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on the Congress ticket from Mandi against BJP’s Kangana Ranaut.

Educated at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, he graduated in history honours from Hansraj College, Delhi University, in 2011, and later completed his post graduation in history from St Stephen’s College, New Delhi, in 2016.