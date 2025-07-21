Himachal: Narrow escape for train as retaining wall of bridge collapses

Passengers of a train had a narrow escape on Monday when the retaining wall of a railway bridge on the Chakki river near Dhangu in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to incessant rainfall. A screen grab of the train passing over the railway bridge when a portion of the retaining wall collapsed near Dhangu in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Dhangu is located on the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab border and the bridge is on the main Delhi-Jammu railway line via Pathankot.

Frightening visuals shared on social media captured the train’s miraculous escape, sparking concern among viewers.

Nurpur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Ratan, said, “The retaining wall collapsed following excessive rain in the area. As a precautionary measure, we have closed the adjoining Dhangu road for now and have informed the railway authorities.”