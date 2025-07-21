Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Himachal: Narrow escape for train as retaining wall of bridge collapses

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 03:45 pm IST

Retaining wall of railway bridge on the Chakki river near Dhangu in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed following incessant rainfall.

Passengers of a train had a narrow escape on Monday when the retaining wall of a railway bridge on the Chakki river near Dhangu in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

A screen grab of the train passing over the railway bridge when a portion of the retaining wall collapsed near Dhangu in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
Dhangu is located on the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab border and the bridge is on the main Delhi-Jammu railway line via Pathankot.

Frightening visuals shared on social media captured the train’s miraculous escape, sparking concern among viewers.

Nurpur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Ratan, said, “The retaining wall collapsed following excessive rain in the area. As a precautionary measure, we have closed the adjoining Dhangu road for now and have informed the railway authorities.”

