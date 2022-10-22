Himachal polls: BJP’s list of star campaigners includes PM Modi, Amit Shah, other major leaders

BJP will once again rely heavily on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve its “Mission Repeat in Himachal Pradesh. BJP on Friday released the list of its star campaigners which includes Prime minister, national party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, Union surface and transport minister Nitin Gadkari, party’s national general secretary BLSanthosh, chief minister Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap, former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar; Union textile minister Smriti Irani and minister for state civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur. Union urban development minister Hardeep Puri MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarkhandh CM Pushkar Singh Dhami have also been named in the list.

Gen VK Singh (Retd), UP CM Yogi Adityanath and many others.

The party declared on Wednesday morning the names of 62 candidates. While on Thursday, the party declared the names of the remaining six candidates who will be in the fray in the 68-seat Assembly in Himachal.