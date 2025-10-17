Himachal pollution control board holds awareness campaigns in educational institutes for celebrating Green Diwali

On the directions of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the HP state pollution control board (HPSPCB) organised mass awareness campaigns in the government schools across the state to spread a message of celebrating clean and green Diwali to reduce the air and noise pollution.

The board organised the programmes in educational institutions of Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, Chamba, Una, Sirmaur, Solan and Hamirpur districts.

The central laboratory of the HPSPCB, Parwanoo celebrated “Swachh Deepawali, Harit Deepawali” theme on Wednesday at Government Senior Secondary School, Patta Masulkhana and Parwanoo in alignment with the ‘Harit Deepawali’ initiative. The slogan writing and rangoli competitions were organised followed by the mass awareness rally by school students to create the awareness among general public about ill effects of bursting of crackers.

Similarly, the HPSPCB regional laboratory, Paonta Sahib, also organised an awareness programme on “Swachh Deepawali, Harit Deepawali” at PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary and Primary School, Bechar Ka Baag in Sirmaur district. The initiative aimed to inspire students and the community to celebrate a pollution-free and eco-friendly Diwali. The creative competitions like poster making, slogan writing, and declamation ignited enthusiasm among students. Young participants showcased their talent and shared powerful messages through their artwork and speeches.

Hitender Kumar Sharma, principal scientific officer, delivered a lecture on the ill effects of firecrackers and urged everyone to choose a greener way of celebrating Deepawali for a healthier environment. A student rally through the village further spread the message of sustainable celebrations. The winners were honoured with certificates and prizes for their commendable efforts. The celebration concluded with light refreshments and cheerful participation by all.

Another Diwali awareness programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Ghaniara, in Hamirpur district, where the students actively participated in a rally, raising slogans and spreading the message of a Clean and Green Diwali. Satvinder Kaur, scientific officer from the regional laboratory, Dari, while addressing the gathering encouraged everyone to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.