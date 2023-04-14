Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Proposal to build tunnel under Kharapathhar: MLA

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 14, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Even during heavy snowfall, the tunnel under Kharapathhar will serve as an all-weather alternate route to connect Theog-Kothkhai and Rohru and once the tunnel gets completed, famous tourism spots like Chanshal, Kuppad and Hatkoti will also get a facelift, the MLA said

Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said there is a proposal to construct a tunnel on National Highway-705, under Kharapathar, in Shimla district which will reduce the distance from Shimla to Rohru by around 10 to 12 kilometres.

To be built for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 crore, the tunnel under Kharapathhar will be around 2,840 metres long. (HT File Photo for representation)
Stating benefits of the tunnel, the minister, said, this will help in promoting tourism as well and during the apple season, orchardists will not face any difficulty in transporting their produce. To be built for 250 crore, the tunnel will be around 2,840 metres long.

Even during heavy snowfall, the tunnel will serve as an all-weather alternate route to connect Theog-Kothkhai and Rohru and once the tunnel gets completed, famous tourism spots like Chanshal, Kuppad and Hatkoti will also get a facelift, he added.

