Himachal seeks liberal central assistance for monsoon damages

Additional chief secretary Onkar Chand Sharma on Saturday said the state government presented a comprehensive memorandum of damages and losses resulting from natural calamities, with the cumulative loss estimated at approximately ₹1,613.50 crore to the central government.

Sharma has chaired a debriefing meeting with the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on three-day visit to the state to assess damages caused by severe cloud-bursts and flash floods during this monsoon season. The IMCT’s visit was part of a coordinated effort to evaluate the extensive impact on infrastructure, human lives and agricultural assets across the state.

The additional chief secretary detailed the challenges faced by the state and said monsoon-induced landslides, cloud-bursts and flash floods severely impacted roads, irrigation schemes and residential areas.

He said the state endured 46 landslides, 12 cloud-bursts and 39 flash floods across various regions, resulting in devastating losses. These incidents led to loss of 174 lives with an additional 144 fatalities indirectly linked to rainfall-related hazards. Approximately 206 individuals sustained injuries, 31 remain missing and livestock casualties reached 222. Furthermore, 1,405 houses and animal shelters suffered partial or complete damage. An estimated ₹621.77 crore has been allocated by the state for immediate restoration efforts, primarily for damaged roads and bridges.

He said the water supply infrastructure also suffered losses as 5,505 water supply schemes, 1,213 irrigation systems, 99 sewerage projects, 69 flood protection works and 57 hand pumps were damaged and the total loss amounted to ₹540.88 crore.

He highlighted the urgent need for additional resources as Himachal’s unique topography makes it particularly vulnerable to natural disasters. The IMCT assured the state of its support and said it would give full consideration to request of the state for liberal financial assistance.