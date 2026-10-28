Himachal: Solo paragliding resumes at Bir-Billing with strict safety conditions

Solo paragliding flights at Bir-Billing in Kangra district resumed on Tuesday. However, it will remain subject to stringent safety conditions, the local administration in Baijnath said.

A Bulgarian solo paraglider, who took off from Bir-Billing, was killed in a crash on Sunday evening near the Rising Star peak.

The development comes after solo paragliding flights were suspended on Monday in view of adverse weather conditions and recent paragliding mishaps in the region, which resulted in one death and serious injuries to few others. The fresh directions mandate strict compliance with the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2022, the National Air Sports Guidelines, 2023 and other regulations.

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A Bulgarian solo paraglider, who took off from Bir-Billing, was killed in a crash on Sunday evening near the Rising Star peak. Earlier that day, two other foreign solo paragliders were rescued from Dhauladhar mountain range after crash landings.

Under the order, issued by SDM Sankalp Gautam on Tuesday, all solo pilots, including visiting and foreign pilots, must possess valid flying credentials, complete the prescribed registration formalities and carry mandatory safety equipment. Visiting pilots must also keep their documents, including pilot licences and insurance covering paragliding accidents and search-and-rescue operations, available for verification.

Pilots have been directed to assess weather conditions before flying and refrain from taking off during strong or gusty winds, rainfall, poor visibility, excessive cloud cover, thunderstorms or other hazardous conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The order also requires pilots to carry communication equipment, a fully charged mobile phone, a power bank, first-aid supplies and appropriate emergency and survival equipment. Functional live-tracking devices are also required, while pilots undertaking remote or long-duration flights must make adequate preparations for emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order also requires pilots to carry communication equipment, a fully charged mobile phone, a power bank, first-aid supplies and appropriate emergency and survival equipment. Functional live-tracking devices are also required, while pilots undertaking remote or long-duration flights must make adequate preparations for emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the authorised paragliding marshals at Bir-Billing have been directed to verify pilots’ credentials, registration and safety equipment, monitor changing weather conditions and stop flying operations whenever necessary to prevent accidents.

Several foreign paragliders on Monday had expressed opposition to the ban. Members of the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) had also opposed the move.

In April, two solo paragliders were rescued from the Dhauladhar mountain range in April. In October last year, a Canadian solo paraglider was killed after crash-landing in the range. He had taken off from the Bir-Billing paragliding site. An Austrian paraglider was also rescued from the Dhauladhar range in October last year. In November, two foreign paragliders who took off from Bir-Billing were rescued after crash landings.

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Bir-Billing in Baijnath of Kangra district, renowned for its excellent thermals and scenery, attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts every year. Known as the paragliding capital of India, it ranks among the top sites in the world for the adventure sport.