The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2026, in the state legislative assembly, proposing a series of measures to promote investment and industrial development in the state.

The authority will be responsible for ensuring time-bound processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals. (HT File)

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The Bill, introduced by industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan during the ongoing winter session in Dharamshala, seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for investment facilitation, including a time-bound approvals, digital processing of applications, self-certification, auto-renewal of specified approvals and reduction of regulatory compliance requirements.

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Under the proposed legislation, the government will establish a single window approval, Clearance, Reviewing and Monitoring Authority, headed by the chief minister, with the industries minister as its vice-chairperson. The chief secretary and secretaries of industries, revenue, power, finance, and environment, science and technology will be its members.

The authority will be responsible for ensuring time-bound processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals. It may also constitute project review and approval committees at the state and regional levels to examine proposals and expedite clearances.

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The Bill also proposes setting up a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell in the industries department to assist investors in obtaining approvals and coordinating with various state and central government departments.

The legislation provides for the creation of a land bank comprising public and private land parcels. The government may acquire land in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and make government land available for industrial clusters, estates, common facilitation centres and related infrastructure.

It also empowers the government to notify financial and non-financial incentives, concessions and rebates for entrepreneurs in accordance with the applicable industrial policy. The proposed framework allows the government to develop industrial infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPP), constitute special purpose vehicles and implementing agencies, and create a corpus fund to finance infrastructure development, land acquisition, capacity building and digital facilitation.

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The Bill additionally proposes measures to optimise land use in notified industrial areas, including flexibility in subdivision and amalgamation of plots, sub-leasing and transfer of land-use rights. It also provides for the designation of green industrial corridors and green industrial zones to minimise ecological disturbance.

Govt introduces Sukhashray Bill to grant legal status to welfare schemes

The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed a legislation to provide statutory backing to its welfare schemes for orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children, as well as vulnerable women lacking adequate livelihood opportunities and family support.

The state government on Thursday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Sukhashray (Social Security of Women and Children of the State) Bill 2026 in the legislative assembly, seeking to ensure continuity, effective implementation and timely delivery of benefits under schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana and the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana.

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The legislation, introduced by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to provide care, financial security, housing, education and rehabilitation to “children of the state” and vulnerable women without adequate means of livelihood.

Under the Bill, “children of the state” include individuals aged between zero and 27 years, including male, female and transgender persons, who are orphans, abandoned or surrendered, under foster care, sponsorship or aftercare, as well as children of eligible women beneficiaries. The Bill also provides a statutory framework for the Sukhashray Kosh, retaining its initial corpus of ₹101 crore while allowing it to receive donations and corporate social responsibility contributions.

‘648 industrial projects cleared in Himachal in three years’

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved 648 industrial projects through its single-window clearance mechanism over the past three years.

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Replying to a question by Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh in the assembly on Thursday, the industries department said 148 projects were approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority, while 500 were cleared by the State Review Committee.

Of the 148 projects, 24 have started commercial production and 110 are taking steps towards establishment. Similarly, 77 of the 500 projects cleared by the review committee have commenced production, while 385 are in the process of setting up units.