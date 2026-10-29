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Himachal to set up geriatric medicine depts at IGMC, Tanda, says Sukhu

The chief minister directed the health and family welfare department to review the provisions of the PG/SS Policy to facilitate job trainee medical officers in help job-trainee medical officers to pursue postgraduate courses and streamline the recruitment of senior residents and tutor specialists in medical colleges across the state.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 07:46:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would introduce departments of geriatric medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhu, while interacting with newly appointed medical officers and super specialists in Shimla on Wednesday, said job trainee medical officers would be entitled to all benefits available to general duty officers (GDOs) from the date of their appointment.

The chief minister directed the health and family welfare department to review the provisions of the PG/SS Policy to facilitate job trainee medical officers in help job-trainee medical officers to pursue postgraduate courses and streamline the recruitment of senior residents and tutor specialists in medical colleges across the state.

“Strengthening medical education and improving healthcare services remain a top priority of the state government. Transparent recruitment procedures, clear service conditions and adequate opportunities for qualified doctors were essential for building a robust healthcare system. The government will continue to take necessary steps to strengthen medical colleges, improve the availability of specialist doctors and ensure access to quality medical care for people across the state,” he said.

 
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