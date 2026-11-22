Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal deficit is projected to rise to ₹13,836.84 crore, or 4.99% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), in 2026-27 (FY27), against the budget estimate of ₹9,698.03 crore (3.49% of the GSDP), primarily due to the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) and increased revenue expenditure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu going to attend the last day of Himachal Pradesh vidhan sabha winter sessions at Dharamshala on Saturday. (HT Photo) more less

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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday placed this information before the House on Form-5 under Rule-7 of the HP Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Rules, 2005, for financial year FY27.

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The report attributes the widening deficit largely to the 16th Finance Commission’s decision not to recommend a revenue deficit grant to the state from FY27 to financial year 2030-31 (FY31). The state had received ₹3,257 crore under this head in 2025-26.

The withdrawal of the grant, coupled with recurring expenditure and the financial burden arising from natural disasters, has put additional pressure on the state’s finances, the report added.

“Being a hill state/special category state, HP was significantly dependent on RDGs to meet its chronic revenue deficit. The 16th Finance Commission has not recommended an RDG for its award period from FY27 to FY31, which was ₹3,257 crore in the previous fiscal,” read the Form 5 statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The state’s revenue expenditure is estimated to increase by ₹5,237.09 crore to ₹52,175.39 crore in FY27. The increase is attributed to higher expenditure on pensions, social security pensions, subsidies, grants-in-aid, the state’s share under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), HIMCARE and court-ordered payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state’s revenue expenditure is estimated to increase by ₹5,237.09 crore to ₹52,175.39 crore in FY27. The increase is attributed to higher expenditure on pensions, social security pensions, subsidies, grants-in-aid, the state’s share under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), HIMCARE and court-ordered payments. {{/usCountry}}

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Revenue receipts, meanwhile, are projected to increase by ₹3,371.16 crore to ₹43,732.46 crore. However, the increase in expenditure is expected to outpace the growth in receipts, pushing the revenue deficit up by ₹1,865.93 crore, from ₹6,577.01 crore to ₹8,442.93 crore.

While the tax revenue is expected to remain at the level of budget estimates, non-tax revenue is expected to increase by ₹839.89 crore mainly due to increase of receipt from sale of power.

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The centrally sponsored schemes grants are expected to increase by ₹2,229.59 crore. The government has also projected an increase of ₹4,724.47 crore in capital receipts, largely on account of interest-free loans under the Centre’s capital investment scheme. Capital expenditure is estimated to rise by ₹2,304.43 crore to ₹10,292.30 crore, with spending planned on infrastructure development, water supply, railways, roads, schools and hospitals, besides compensation payments in compliance with court orders.

To contain the fiscal stress, the government has proposed measures to augment tax and non-tax revenue, including through cesses and e-auctioning of toll barriers. It also plans to mobilise central assistance, explore externally aided projects, utilise permissible borrowings for development works, rationalise institutions and curb unproductive expenditure.

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