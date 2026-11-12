Himanshu Aggarwal takes charge as Ludhiana DC

Himanshu Aggarwal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, took charge as Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) on Wednesday, replacing Himanshu Jain. He said his priority would be to ensure that government schemes reach their intended beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

Himanshu Aggarwal at his office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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After assuming charge, he held a meeting with senior district administration officials to review key government schemes and other administrative matters. He also inspected the District Administrative Complex.

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Outlining his priorities, Aggarwal said the administration would focus on infrastructure development, cleanliness, traffic management, education and healthcare, besides initiatives for the empowerment of women and youth, adding that the ongoing development projects would be monitored to ensure their timely completion.

Addressing public grievances and improving the delivery of government services would also be key priorities, the new DC said that efforts would be made to ensure transparency and adherence to timelines in the delivery of services.

“The administration will also seek the support of NGOs for public welfare initiatives and drug de-addiction will remain another area of focus, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Aggarwal secured the 28th rank in the UPSC examination and holds an MBBS degree from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. He has previously served as deputy commissioner in Jalandhar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Patiala. His earlier assignments also include additional deputy commissioner in Mohali and Amritsar and sub-divisional magistrate in Hoshiarpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aggarwal secured the 28th rank in the UPSC examination and holds an MBBS degree from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. He has previously served as deputy commissioner in Jalandhar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Patiala. His earlier assignments also include additional deputy commissioner in Mohali and Amritsar and sub-divisional magistrate in Hoshiarpur. {{/usCountry}}

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A gold medallist from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Aggarwal has received a national award and a state award from Invest Punjab. He has also been recognised twice as the best district election officer. His wife, Komal Mittal, is a 2014-batch IAS officer and currently serves as deputy commissioner of Roopnagar.