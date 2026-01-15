Hisar shivers at 0.5°C as cold persists in Haryana, Punjab

Severe cold weather conditions were observed in most parts of Haryana, as the state witnessed an alert for ‘severe cold wave’ and ‘very dense fog’ on Wednesday, with minimum temperature dropped to 0.5°C in Hisar district. People on a cold and foggy winter morning in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In many parts of the state and neighbouring Punjab, fog reduced visibility during the morning hours, it said.

The minimum temperature at all stations in the state was below 5°C, the IMD data shows. The lowest minimum temperature in the state is 0.5 °C recorded at Hisar, followed by Narnaul (1°C), Bhiwani (1.2°C), Sirsa AWS (2.3°C), Jind AWS (3.1°C), Gurgaon AWS (3.5°C) and Karnal/Rohtak (3.6°C).

The harsh weather conditions under the ‘red alert’ were observed in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Mewat and Palwal districts.

An ‘orange alert’ was witnessed in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Guguram and Faridabad districts.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and Faridkot, the weather department said.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 3.5°C , Amritsar 4.3°C, Ludhiana 5.4°C, Patiala 4.4°C, Hoshiarpur 5.6°C and Mansa 5.4°C. These temperatures were up to 4 degrees below normal.

The weather department has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for 10 districts of north and central Haryana for Thursday.

According to the evening bulletin issued by the IMD, a rise of 0.3°C in average minimum temperature was witnessed in the state, which, however, was appreciably below normal by -3.2°C in the state.

In its weather forecast bulletin, the IMD has predicted a fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from January 16.

It also issued a state forecast for light rainfall at isolated places between 18 and 20 with gradual rise in minimum temperature by 3-5 degrees for the next five days and no large change thereafter.

With inputs from PTI