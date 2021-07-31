HIV+ man jumps to death at Chandigarh govt hospital

Upset over testing HIV+, a 46-year-old man jumped to death from the sixth floor of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Friday.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was admitted to the hospital for tuberculosis treatment on July 24.

Police said while returning from the toilet on the sixth floor around 1.40pm, he jumped off the parapet and fell in the hospital’s corridor.

He was rushed to the emergency with serious head injuries, but was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found.

The deceased is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. According to police, he had a private job in Baddi and his family was facing financial hardships due to his treatment.