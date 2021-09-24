Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP govt withdraws notification issuing 11% DA to IAS officers

The DA will be given to officers along with other employees and pensioners, said CM Jai Ram Thakur when asked about the strong resentment among employees and other officers
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The HP govt withdrew notification after drawing criticism from various employees’ unions. (HT File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the notification issuing 11% dearness allowance (DA) to Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers.

The government withdrew notification after drawing criticism from various employees’ unions.

“The dearness allowance will be given to officers along with other employees and pensioners,” said CM Jai Ram Thakur when asked about the strong resentment among employees and other officers.

There are about four lakh employees in the state. They were expecting the government to hold a meeting of the joint coordination committee.

The government had announced 6% DA to employees on August 15. The enhanced DA would provide financial benefits amounting to 450 crore to employees and pensioners.

