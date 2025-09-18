HPU’s Mahesh Sharma in NDMA expert committee for Uttarakhand

Mahesh Sharma, the deputy director of Himachal Pradesh University’s (HPU) Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience, has been nominated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ministry of home affairs, as an expert for the proposed post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) in Uttarakhand. Mahesh Sharma, the deputy director of Himachal Pradesh University’s (HPU) Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience, has been nominated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as an expert for the proposed post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) in Uttarakhand. (File photo)

The assessment will be conducted from September 22 to 30, an official release said in Shimla.

The NDMA’s proposed expert committee comprises specialists from leading national institutions, such as the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), and the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee).

The committee’s mandate is to scientifically study and estimate the impact of recent disasters in Uttarakhand, covering human, social, economic, infrastructural, and ecological losses.

HPU vice-chancellor Mahavir Singh termed Sharma’s nomination a proud moment for the university. “His inclusion reflects the trust placed in HPU’s expertise in disaster risk reduction and resilience,” the V-C said in the release.