HT Readers’ take| Ghaggar choking on a stream of toxic waste

Use treated water for cleaning roads, bus stands

We as a community must explore new technology that can help us control pollution. At the outset, the waste water from hospitals and factories must be properly treated before being released into water bodies. Better still, the treated water must be used for gardening and cleaning of roads, bus stands, railway stations etc. Sensors must be installed in rivers and other water bodies so that these can send alerts in case the pollution levels go beyond permissible limits. The cleaning agents used in homes, such as detergents, should also be environment friendly so as to reduce toxic waste.

Deepak Kanojia, Chandigarh

Human activities harming the environment

Pollution is one of the most pressing issues of our times. It is sad that humans are themselves engaging in activities harmful for their health. Apart from untreated factory waste and sewage, religious offerings wrapped in plastic and idol immersions also pollute the water bodies. Authorities should work to the stop all kinds of non-biodegradable waste from contaminating the water bodies.

Krrish Madaan, Ambala

Reduce use of toxic chemicals

We should cut down on the use of toxic chemicals, which come in the form of daily use items such as cleaning agents, fertilizers and pesticides, which ultimately pollute our water bodies and enter our food chain. Other steps, such as planting more trees to stop erosion into the water bodies and having fauna that control the pH-levels of the water body will also. It is shameful that the rivulets flowing through Chandigarh, a city that boasts of being one of the cleanest and well-planned cities of the country, are polluted.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Lay sewer lines in periphery villages

Proper treatment of waste water can go a long way in controlling the Ghaggar river pollution. Villages in the periphery that are still devoid of a proper sewerage system would do well to take corrective measures. We need to make the general public aware of the harmful activities that cause pollution and sensitise them to stop such activities. It is on our generation to act when we can, or the subsequent generations will pay the price for our negligence. We need to get innovative to plug all pollution points , impose penalty on those causing pollution and create a common platform to address the issue.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Tricity authorities must work together

The authorities of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali must work together to plug sewage and other waste water from mixing with the water bodies. Sewage and waste water, especially those coming from industries, must be treated and used for gardening, cleaning etc. The centre must take the lead in the cleaning of the Ghaggar river and frame laws to ensure that environmental norms are not violated.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

A wake up call for authorities

More than the effluents from industrial units , it is the untreated sewage and open defecation in in villages and colonies located close to the banks of Sukna and N-Choe that make polluted the Ghaggar river near Zirakpu. The authorities concerned must take immediate steps to provide a proper sewerage system with septic tanks to stop the sewage from flowing into these choes and ultimately the Ghaggar river. Chandigarh has lost its reputation of a clean city with its sanitation ranking going lower every year just because authorities appear to be in deep slumber.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Strict ban on dumping waste in streams

One of the main reasons for pollution in tricity is dumping of waste along the open nullah’s and sewage water getting into nullah. The not only causes pollution but also becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which lead to spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria. Residents living in sectors through which the N-choe passes often complain of foul smell. The authorities have not been able to clean the nullah even though this has been an old problem. Authorities should strictly ban the dumping of waste in nullah as a first step.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Stop flow of untreated sewage into Ghaggar

Stop the discharge of untreated sewage into seasonal rivulets passing through the city. Pollution of Sukhna choe and N-choe, which ultimately merge into the Ghaggar river, must be checked. Sewage must not discharged into the rivulets and the municipal corporation has the responsibility of ensuring this. Residents of colonies living on the banks of Ghaggar and in areas from where the two streams flow, must be sensitised about their responsibility of ensuring that the water bodies are not polluted. For this, they must stop dumping garbage into it and ensure that their localities have a proper sewerage system.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Human malice causing environmental degradation

Earlier, residents used to treat the water bodies as sacrosanct and refrain from polluting these in any form. But over the years, malice crept in and residents started violating the environment for their own selfish reasons. The n-choe, which passes through Chandigarh and subsequently merges into the Ghaggar, is one of the best examples of how selfish human activities can lead to environmental degradation. The n-choe is polluted even by irresponsible hospital and clinic owners who discharge their biomedical waste into this season stream while authorities turn a blind eye to it. While authorities must bring in strict enforcement measures, such a fines, for checking such as activities, non-governmental organisations and religious bodies can also play a role in sensitising the public.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Act before it’s too late

Pollution of all forms—air, water and soil—is increasing at a rapid rate. To check this, authorities must take strict action against all activities that lead to pollution. It is important so that our future generations don’t pay the price for our selfish activities.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

Leave no stone unturned to check pollution

On matters related to the environment, the administrations of the three cities that form the tricity—Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali – must work as a unit. It is due to the lack of coordination between the authorities of the three cities that pollution of the water bodies goes unchecked. A special body must be constituted to ensure that sewer lines are laid in all colonies in the tricity so that the mixing of sewage into water bodies can be checked. Special budget must also be sanctioned for the laying of sewer lines in all areas devoid of it. Industries near the Ghaggar river must be shifted to some other place and waste water from such units must be properly treated. Strict action must be taken against all units discharging untreated water into the rivulets.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Lackadaisical attitude of authorities to be blamed

During ancient times, the rivers were considered sacred. No one was allowed to pollute the water resources and there were death penalties for polluting water. Even during the wars, ethics and rules specified that no army would pollute the water with poisonous substances to harm the enemies. Today, we have multiple agencies to check pollution but are still not able to check the menace. This is only because of the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities. In the name of development, all the natural sources of water have been blocked. Agricultural land is also being used for habitation, and that too without the proper sewerage. Industrial units have been allowed to operate without any checks. These in turn pollute the water bodies with toxic and chemical waste, which ultimately prove harmful to human beings and animals. Even if there are protests by locals or villagers against sewage or hazardous waste flowing into rivers or streams, the protests are crushed by authorities.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Be the change you wish to see

Nature nurtures. We are a threat to it. We as responsible citizens need to work in unison to conserve it. Rivulets are choked with waste and we are responsible for this. Treat water, create awareness and support positive actions in this direction. How can we expect any improvement or change when our own bureaucrats are seen using plastic bottles while holding meetings on Swachh Survekshan. Change will not take place on its own, we need to work on that.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Verification before nod

Discharge of industrial effluents into water bodies lower down BOD (biological oxygen demand) levels. Harmful chemicals and metals in waste water pollute the water bodies, making it unfit for human use. Animals roaming around such water bodies can drink the polluted water and get sick. Untreated polluted water can harm the crops in nearby fields too. It is laxity on the part of the government that is leading to such widespread pollution. While giving approvals to industries, the authorities must first check if it has all the environmental clearances.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Small changes for big impact

Small changes in our everyday lives can help us conserve the environment. Household solvents, pesticides, and cleaners might not seem that bad. But, bleach, paint, paint thinner, ammonia, and such chemical can leave a long-term impact on the environment. We should cut down on the use of such items as much as possible. Besides, using phosphate free detergents and dish cleaners is advised. We should also stop using plastic as much as possible.

Ishita Nara, via email

NGT warnings fell on deaf ears

Even after several warnings from the National Green Tribunal, the pollution of Ghaggar river has gone unchecked. Stricter action must be taken against the states and UTs that allow environmentally harmful activities to continue unabated. Besides, a platform must be created for those willing to work towards conserving the environment.

Subhash Chugh, via email

Failure on the part of authorities

The failure on the part of authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh to install necessary sewage treatment plants (STP), resulting in the discharge of polluted water into Ghaggar, in appalling. The polluted water is used to farmers for cultivation of crops and washing of vegetables which are consumed by residents, ultimately affecting the food chain and public health. Despite the enactment of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, which makes discharge of untreated effluents into a water body a criminal offence, the states are still struggling to prevent untreated sewage from mixing into water bodies. NGT has been passing repeated orders but to no avail. Stringent action must be taken against authorities who let such harmful activities go unchecked.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Don’t let rivulets turn into toxic dumping grounds

Pollution of the tricity rivulets is serious problem, which is an outcome of the ever-growing population. Administration must take proper preventive steps to stop these rivulets from becoming toxic dumping grounds. Due to the increasing pollution, the aquatic flora and fauna have either shifted their habitats or have become extinct. CCTV cameras should be installed along the banks of these rivulets to apprehend those who are dumping garbage into these. Submersion of idols of religious festivals should be prohibited in these water bodies.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Reader of the week

Plug the pollution points

The seasonal rivulets passing through Chandigarh carry sewage and industrial waste to the Ghaggar river. The administration must plug the discharge points that release polluted water into the rivulets and also punish those responsible for this. Residents must also be made aware of their responsibility towards the environment.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Expert take

Combined effort

We (monitoring committee) had made several recommendations on Ghaggar river pollution through these choes. The three authorities should work in coordination to stop this.

Justice Pritam Pal, chairman Monitoring Committee (now disbanded) of National Green Tribunal

STPs

We are coming up with new sewage treatment plants and also upgrading the existing ones. Directions have already been given to the dept concerned to make sure that sewage is not discharged into any choe.

Isha Kalia, Mohali deputy commissioner

Phytomediation

As per the directions of the UT adviser, we have plugged most leakage points in all three choes. In Sukhna choe at Faidan village near Punjab border, the admn is planning a solution through phytomediation.

NP Sharma, chief engineer, Chandigarh municipal corporation

Health impact

The concentration of heavy metals such as nickel and lead cadmium are quite high in the vegetables grown in sewage water, which can harm the human body, especially lungs, kidney and liver. Waste water which contains urine and faeces lead to water-borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and diarrhoea.

Dr Sonu Goel, professor, School of Public Health, PGIMER

Residents’ role

Camps must be held to motivate residents to keep the rivulets clean. Our staff will also visit the area to clean the rivulets.

Dharamvir Singh, Panchkula MC commissioner