IAF man dies in car crash on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

On way to see his ailing child, an Indian Air Force (IAF) man died in a car crash on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Sarfraz Ahmad Bhat, 35, of Kulgam. Ramban district SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The accident occurred between 4.30 and 5 am on Tuesday at Marog. The IAF personnel was on his way home from Jammu to see his ailing child. However, his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge.” She informed that the body was extricated from the gorge by the members of QRT, cops of SDRF and police. The body was shifted to Ramban district hospital where it was handed over to his family members after post mortem and legal formalities. The deceased was a Sergeant at the Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters in Jammu. On way to see his ailing child, an Indian Air Force (IAF) man died in a car crash on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Workshop to check pollution for Ladakh hoteliers

JAMMU The Ladakh administration on Tuesday organised a workshop to create awareness among hoteliers about the importance of complying with the Water Act and Air Act to reduce pollution and ensure sustainable tourism in the eco-fragile Himalayan region. “The Ladakh Pollution Control Board organised a one-day workshop to educate the hotel industry on compliance with the Water Act of 1974 and the Air Act of 1981 in Leh. The workshop was attended by over 50 hoteliers,” said an official spokesperson. Dr Pawan Kotwal, principal secretary of forest, ecology, and environment, explained adverse impact of violating environmental norms on both the environment and public health.

J&K to invest ₹560 cr on agri, allied sectors

JAMMU The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said it would invest ₹560 crore over a period of next five years to give a boost to agriculture and allied sectors in the union territory. “The agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir are poised for significant growth and boost with launch of a slew of technological advancements and extension programmes,” said additional chief secretary, agriculture production department, Atal Dulloo, in a statement issued here. These interventions, incentivised through various schemes and projects, have already led to improvements in quality and quantity of produce in the region.

SIA conducts raids in 3 districts of Kashmir

Srinagar : The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted searches in connection with investigation of terror-funding case in three districts of Valley. The separate teams of the SIA carried on searches today in connection with investigation of case FIR No 22/2022 of UA(P) Act at five locations but no arrest was made during these raids.

“Searches were conducted at multiple locations in three districts, Kupwara, Baramulla and Srinagar. The raids were conducted to unearth the logistic and funding support channels of terrorism, emanating from Pakistan and it’s ISI network in a terror funding case,” a police spokesman said, adding that since the conspiracy is deep-rooted and has multi ramifications, hence covers wide range of subjects and locations to be scanned and analysed.

Vigilance arrests HPSSC ex-secretary in paper-leak case

DHARAMSHALA : The Special Investigation Team of State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested Jitender Kanwar, ex-secretary of now scrapped Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, in the paper leak of junior office assistant (IT) recruitment exam. The bureau confirmed the arrest through a media statement issued late evening. Kanwar, a Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officer, will be produced in a court on Wednesday. The government gave permission to prosecute Kanwar on February 23 after which he was called for questioning several times.